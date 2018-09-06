‘RHOBH’ Newcomer Denise Richards Gets Engaged to Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards will soon be able to officially call herself a “real” housewife. While fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know she’s the show’s latest newcomer, the actress recently got engaged to boyfriend Aaron Phypers, PEOPLE reports.

“Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past,” a source told the magazine. “The engagement has been a long time coming. He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways. The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together.”

The engagement comes on the heels of the finalization of Phypers’ divorce from Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan last month. The two had been separated for two years following just six months of marriage.

Richards and Phypers have been dating since at least December 2017, PEOPLE reports. Previously, Richards, 47, was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. They share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, and Richards is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7, whom she adopted.

As far as the big day goes for the new couple, “Denis and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” according to the source. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

Richards recently joined the cast of RHOBH; the upcoming season of the Bravo show is expected to premiere before the end of the year.

“She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona,” the source said. “He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa. They’re a good team.”

There’s no word on whether Sheen will still appear on the show, as Richards coyly hinted at last month.