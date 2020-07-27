Regis Philbin Dead: Larry King Remembers Fellow Broadcast Icon Following Death

✖

Larry King is paying tribute to his longtime friend and colleague Regis Philbin after the television host died Friday of heart disease a month before his 89th birthday. After the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host's family announced over the weekend that he had passed away, the Larry King Live host took to social media to share a photo with his old friend.

Calling Philbin a "prolific talent," King praised the late star for his ability to excel in everything, adding, "I will miss him every day." The talk show host also offered his condolences to Philbin's wife, Joy, as well as the rest of his family, daughters Joanna Philbin, Amy Philbin and comedy writer J.J. Philbin.

Regis Philbin was such a prolific talent. He could do it all, and we loved him for it. I will miss him every day. My heartfelt condolences to Joy and his family. pic.twitter.com/SUSyEdReS7 — Larry King (@kingsthings) July 25, 2020

Philbin's family announced the loss of a legend to PEOPLE Saturday. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Kathie Lee Gifford, who starred alongside Philbin for 15 years on Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, was another of the many stars to pay tribute. "I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life," she wrote Saturday. "There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be."

Kelly Ripa, who replaced Gifford as Philbin's morning show co-host, added on Instagram, "We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years." Calling herself "beyond lucky" to have Philbin as a "mentor," Ripa said she would continue to "aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show." She concluded, "We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place."