Regis Philbin Dead: Kathie Lee Gifford Gathers Tributes to Her Late Co-Host After His Death

Saturday afternoon, Kathie Lee Gifford paid tribute to Regis Philbin, her longtime co-host who passed away at the age of 88. She wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram and reflected upon their iconic career together. "There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly—a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day," Gifford's message read in part.

Once she posted her own tribute to Philbin, Gifford continued amplifying others on social media. She retweeted several comments about the late TV host and continued the outpouring of love for Philbin and his family. Twitter was full of heartfelt messages from fans and peers alike, and Gifford was doing her part to help extend the reach of these messages.