Regis Philbin Dead: Kathie Lee Gifford Gathers Tributes to Her Late Co-Host After His Death
Saturday afternoon, Kathie Lee Gifford paid tribute to Regis Philbin, her longtime co-host who passed away at the age of 88. She wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram and reflected upon their iconic career together. "There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly—a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day," Gifford's message read in part.
Once she posted her own tribute to Philbin, Gifford continued amplifying others on social media. She retweeted several comments about the late TV host and continued the outpouring of love for Philbin and his family. Twitter was full of heartfelt messages from fans and peers alike, and Gifford was doing her part to help extend the reach of these messages.
REGIS. There will never be another.— Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) July 25, 2020
@KathieLGifford— PinkPixy (@PinkPixySprite) July 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Kathie. I know Regis was one of your soulmates. pic.twitter.com/k9wF9IUWNd
@KathieLGifford just heard the terrible news Sending prayers and love know how close you were to him. He will be missed. You both gave me wonderful memories seeing you at the show in concert and at Miss America— cindy y (@krumpetcindyy) July 25, 2020
God’s gathering jewels for his crown! Pray for his family and of course his onscreen partner and friend @KathieLGifford! The world needs more Regises on tv! pic.twitter.com/uVnpna0DBJ— Larry Ferguson (@MrNashvilleTalk) July 25, 2020
I grew up watching Regis Philbin & @KathieLGifford. The last great morning show. His sass and their chemistry was a perfect way to start the day. Thank you for being such a special part of my youth, Regis. No one compares to you. pic.twitter.com/lnmfKd3a2n— KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) July 25, 2020
One of my first times shooting photos in Studio 1A was when Regis filled in for @hodakotb. The animals went crazy and Regis had us in tears laughing so hard! #Regis pic.twitter.com/iO2SOcwmpi— Kyle Michael Miller (@KyleMichael) July 25, 2020
Me too I grew up watching Regis and Kathie he was hilarious 😂 loved his sense of humor he will be missed dearly my condolences to his family R.I.P. #RegisPhilbin ♥️🙏🏻— Maria Gronowski (@MariaGronowski) July 25, 2020