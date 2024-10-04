Reese Witherspoon Reveals Unexpected New Career Venture
Witherspoon is adding author to her resume.
Reese Witherspoon is adding thriller writer to her already impressive resume. In an Instagram post, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed that she's co-writing her first thriller novel. "I'm co-writing my very first thriller with # 1 bestselling author, @harlancoben ! As a massive fan of Harlan's work, I can't believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I'm either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both ?? 🤷🏼♀️🤗 I honestly can't wait for you all to read it! Pre-order now at the link in my bio ✨" she wrote.
The novel is set to be released in Fall of 2025, per a photo in the post. She also shared a photo of her smiling alongside Coben. Of course, a screen adaption for the novel is also in the works. Coben is a best-selling author and TV creator.
In an official statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon couldn't contain her excitement about the projects. "To say I am a fan of Harlan's body of work is a massive understatement," she said in part. "The fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality. Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe. I can't wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining." It marks Witherspoon's debut novel.
Coben is also thrilled to be working with the Sweet Home Alabama star. "I've been a huge Reese Witherspoon fan for years," Coben said. "Be it acting, producing, creating and even book-club selecting, Reese's instincts about storytelling across all media are unrivaled. Once we began discussing her idea, there was no turning back. Collaborating with Reese has been a pure joy and so creatively rewarding. I could not be more excited about putting this novel out into the world."
