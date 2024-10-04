Reese Witherspoon Reveals Unexpected New Career Venture

Reese Witherspoon is adding thriller writer to her already impressive resume. In an Instagram post, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed that she's co-writing her first thriller novel. "I'm co-writing my very first thriller with # 1 bestselling author, @harlancoben ! As a massive fan of Harlan's work, I can't believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I'm either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both ?? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤗 I honestly can't wait for you all to read it! Pre-order now at the link in my bio ✨" she wrote.

The novel is set to be released in Fall of 2025, per a photo in the post. She also shared a photo of her smiling alongside Coben. Of course, a screen adaption for the novel is also in the works. Coben is a best-selling author and TV creator.

In an official statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon couldn't contain her excitement about the projects. "To say I am a fan of Harlan's body of work is a massive understatement," she said in part. "The fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality. Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe. I can't wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining." It marks Witherspoon's debut novel.

Coben is also thrilled to be working with the Sweet Home Alabama star. "I've been a huge Reese Witherspoon fan for years," Coben said. "Be it acting, producing, creating and even book-club selecting, Reese's instincts about storytelling across all media are unrivaled. Once we began discussing her idea, there was no turning back. Collaborating with Reese has been a pure joy and so creatively rewarding. I could not be more excited about putting this novel out into the world."



