Reese Witherspoon Poses With Enormous Snake for Magazine Shoot

Reese Witherspoon is on the cover of the November issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, with the headline proclaiming that the actor is facing her fears, which she did by posing with a large yellow python.

A video shared by the magazine shows Witherspoon having her own Britney Spears moment as she reclined in a white lounge chair, wearing a flowing white dress as the snake curled around her shoulders. Other clips saw the star posing with a white mouse on her shoulder and a metallic beetle on her hand.

“From snakes to spiders, @reesewitherspoon faces her fears for our November 2019 daring issue,” the caption proclaimed.

The Morning Show star spoke to actor Natalie Portman for the issue’s accompanying interview and revealed that she was far more apprehensive about one of the crawly creatures than the other.

“The spider didn’t scare me, but there was a snake at the photo shoot that did,” Witherspoon said. “This is going to sound weird, but I like insects and spiders. I was kind of a tomboy growing up. It grosses everybody out, but I like to pick up bugs.”

Along with her fears, the mom of three also opened up about how she balances all of her jobs, which include parenting kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee, running her media brand, Hello Sunshine, her clothing line, Draper James, and her acting projects.

“Let’s be real. Every working mother is still figuring these things out,” she said. “But, honestly, I think women who are incredibly busy are the most productive people in the world. If I ever needed something done, I would ask the busiest woman I know.”

The 43-year-old that as a parent, she’s “kind of goofy.”

“I like to dance around and tell jokes. But I’m pretty strict about bedtimes and making sure everybody brushes their teeth twice a day and that kind of stuff,” Witherspoon revealed. “When you have kids, it’s like a whole other list of things you have in your mind that you have to get done once you’ve left your job. When they’re little, it’s like, ‘Are their bodies taken care of?’ But as they get older, you’re like, ‘What are your dreams and goals?’ I try to give them the best advice. I’m like their manager.”

On Monday, Witherspoon revealed the issue’s cover on her Instagram along with a series of photos from the shoot.

“Thank you @harpersbazaarus for this thrilling opportunity, and to my friend @natalieportman for guiding us in conversation on everything from producing to parenting,” she wrote. “Check out my stories for the full feature…and to see which fears I decided to finally face!”

