Rebel Wilson Suffers On-Set 'Stunt Accident' That Left Her Hospitalized

The actress had to get stitches following an accident on the set of her latest movie 'Bride Hard.'

Rebel Wilson is on the mend after she suffered a "stunt accident" on the set of her latest movie, Bride Hard. The Pitch Perfect star, 43, revealed in an Instagram Story post on Aug. 3 that she ended up in the hospital and was left with stitches on her face following an accident on the set of the wedding comedy, which is currently in production in Savannah, Georgia.

"NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!" Wilson captioned a selfie that showed her sporting a bruised and bloodied nose, which also had several stitches, per Entertainment Tonight. Wilson added that she had to get "3 stitches" and was "in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am."

In an update Wednesday, Wilson assured fans that she is "healing quite amazing" and the "stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week." The actress, who thanked her followers for their words of support amid her recovery, went on to reveal that she sustained the injuries while "shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia...in the middle of a night shoot."

"In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I'd done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun," she said. "So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well wishes. It was really fun to do an action movie but it can be a bit dangerous at times – but i'm all good so thanks everybody."

Along with Wilson, Bride Hard also stars Jeff Chase. The film, directed by Lara Croft: Tomb Raider director Simon West, follows "badass secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet – being a Maid of Honor for her childhood best friend." West said Bride Hard "combines action, adventure and comedy." The screenplay was written by Shaina Steinberg from a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants. The film was able to continue filming despite the SAG-AFTRA strike as it was granted an Interim Agreement due to it being an independent production, according to Deadline.