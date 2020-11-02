Rebel Wilson Shows off Her Pantless Superhero Halloween Costume

✖

Rebel Wilson’s Halloween get-up showcased her major weight loss as the actress took the opportunity to highlight her new figure. The Pitch Perfect actress wore a pantsless superhero outfit, “Just call me: RONA (Warrior Princess)... destroying ‘rona wherever I go.”

Her costume was a huge hit among her fans. One response in the comments section read, “This just made my Halloween. Actually, all Halloweens for the rest of time!” She also uploaded a video with a few of her friends who also dressed up as part of the group outfit, the other wearing ninja outfits, “Together we are the nun-chicks.” That didn’t appear to be the only costume Wilson wore over the weekend. She also donned some skeleton makeup for another outfit she wore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

A few years back, Wilson pledged that she would shift her focus to weight loss. She has ramped up that mindset in 2020, reportedly not setting her goal for this year to get down to 175 pounds. At the start of the year, she announced that she would be viewing it as her “Year of Health.” By that, Wilson explained how she would overhaul her routine, “It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to a certain number. It’s more than that.” In switching her focus, she said she would be looking at herself from within, even referencing how Hollywood would typecast her to play roles as a bigger woman and that dealing with that can “mess with your head a bit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Oct 31, 2020 at 8:38pm PDT

Wilson’s weight loss has run simultaneously with that of Adele’s. The two women have undergone massive transformations to their bodies. She recently hosted Saturday Night Live and joked about her new figure, making it the first time she had ever publicly commented on her accomplishment. “I know I look really, really different since last time you saw me,” she began her joke. “But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions… I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose.” Her time on SNL went over well with the fans, as she took part in a handful of sketches, one of which being her take in a crossover with The Bachelor.