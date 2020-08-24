Rebel Wilson Shares Stunning Underwater Photos in White Swimsuit

Rebel Wilson showcased her "mermaid" skills recently on Instagram. The Pitch Perfect star posted a couple of photos of herself underwater whilst wearing a white bathing suit. Over the past several months, Wilson has posted numerous photos of herself on social media in order to show off her "Year of Health" progress.

On Aug. 16, Wilson posted two photos of herself from her underwater photoshoot. She captioned the snaps with, "Don't ever doubt my mermaid abilities." She also included a fun mermaid emoji to boot. As Us Weekly noted, the actor's post garnered plenty of positive reactions from her fans and friends alike. Her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp even commented on the post to write, "I love ur mermaid dancing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Aug 16, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

As previously stated, Wilson has been posting numerous photos of herself on Instagram to showcase exactly how her weight loss journey has been going, just as she did recently with her mermaid-inspired post. Earlier this year, she explained that she was making this year her "Year of Health." She noted that she wanted to make some "positive changes" to her lifestyle and explained that others can engage in their own "Year of Health" on their terms. "I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote at the beginning of this year. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

In May, Wilson once again took to Instagram in order to provide an update on her health journey. She explained what she's been doing in order to keep herself fit. The Cats star also shared some advice to others wanting to go on their own journeys, explaining that putting in a little bit of effort every day can make a world of difference. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress..." she wrote alongside a photo of her crawling. "But good times are coming your way [rock hands emoji] what are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career-wise am trying to get once of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant setbacks — but I'm working hard x."