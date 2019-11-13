Reba McEntire Announces 2020 Tour

Reba McEntire is hitting the road! The country icon announced on Wednesday that she’ll be heading out on tour in March 2020, playing 12 shows across the country before wrapping in May. The tour begins on March 20 in Evansville, Indiana and will bring McEntire to a series of arenas before concluding on May 9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I’m so excited to get back out on the road in 2020 and visit some places I haven’t been to in a while!” McEntire wrote on Instagram.

Before she begins her tour, the Oklahoma native will return to Las Vegas to play several dates of her ongoing residency with Brooks & Dunn before the end of 2019.

McEntire dropped her tour news on the same day she’s set to co-host the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. The trio will also kick off the show with its opening performance, which will also feature Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson.

“We are having this big, monster open,” Underwood said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. “Dolly, Reba and myself kind of have the first song in our open, but there’s a lot of faces that people are just excited to see on the show. A lot of strong, incredible women in country music that I’ve loved forever and just glad I’m going to get to be in the same room with them.”

Along with hosting and participating in the opening performance, McEntire will perform her hit “Fancy” during the broadcast.

See McEntire’s list of tour dates below:

March 20 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

March 21 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

March 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 28 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

April 24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

April 25 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 26 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 1 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 2 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

May 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 8 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

May 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter