Reality TV Personality Seemingly Engaged to New York Yankees Superstar

One reality TV superstar is supposedly getting hitched to a well-known baseball player.

Ahna Mac, otherwise known as Anyssa Santiago, posted that she was expecting a child from New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr., writing on Instagram “Da Parents,” followed by two heart emojis.

“See yall at our wedding next year,” she wrote in a post, followed by a wedding ring emoji.

Ahna Mac has been a cast member of the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons of the reality series Baddies, hosted on the Zeus Network. The series frequently features many women getting in physical fights.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., meanwhile, is one of baseball’s biggest stars. Born in the Bahamas, he became a household name during his time on the Miami Marlins, where he was named an All-Star in 2022, before eventually being traded to the New York Yankees in 2024, where he became an even bigger star.

In 2025, Chisholm Jr. became one of baseball’s best players, named an All-Star again and one of the very few players to join the “30-30 club,” named for players who have hit 30 home runs and stolen 30 bases in a season.

Unfortunately, in the recent 2025 playoffs, he is best known for committing a devastating error during the American League’s Division Series on what should have been a clinical double-play ball that would have sent the Yankees to the next inning.

The critical miscue left his opponents, the Toronto Blue Jays, able to capitalize on his mistake and score multiple runs. The Blue Jays would eventually win the game 5-2, destroying the hopes of any more postseason play from the Yankees.