‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Lisa Rinna Poses in Risque Bikini

Lisa Rinna is looking great in a recent Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media Friday to show off her toned body in a new risqué, black lace bikini.

“Thanks for the swimsuit,” the 54-year-old captioned the post, tagging PilyQ Swimwear. Fans were quick to compliment Rinna’s body.

“Wow! Goals x million!” one user said. Another pointed out that as much as they love Rinna, “damn girl, go eat a cheeseburger.”

Rinna made headlines in late January when she switched up her iconic hairdo for the first time in nearly 20 years for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

She rocked 14-inch brunette extension with highlights and a light fringe for her appearance on the talk show, shocking everyone.

“The last time I grew my hair out was when I had Delilah Belle. So, 19 years ago!” Rinna told PEOPLE.

“It was time, what the hell!” She added that spending time with her fellow Housewives might have led to the change, which was executed by stylist Julius Michael.

“I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye has rubbed off on me. It really has,” she joked. “She has the most fabulous hairdos. And in September, Julius and I did my hair off my face and it was really fun. This seemed like the next thing to try!”

Michael also let the publication in on the transformation’s behind-the-scenes thought process.

“I wanted to do something different, dramatic and more youthful,” the Julius Michael Salon owner said.

“This is something anyone can get at home — a temporary fix without the expense of permanent hair extensions.”

While the change was only temporary, fans were feeling her look, as was RHOBH guest Camille Grammer.

“Hot!” Grammer tweeted at her friend. “Thank you Camille [heart emoji],” Rinna responded.

Rinna also recently recently alleged on RHOBH that she was almost picked for the co-hosting gig at Live with Regis over Kelly Ripa.

“Regis actually told me it was between me and Kelly,” Rinna said on the show. “He said, ‘Lisa… I gotta tell ya. You came close, you came really close, you gotta know that. You came close. We love you here. We love ya,” Rinna said putting on her best Philbin impersonation.

“It’s not [a] very good [impression], but I love Regis,” she said.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.