‘Real Housewife’ Bethenny Frankel Pulls Off Expert Yoga Pose On Instagram

Recently returning Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel is a fitness fanatic, and she took to Instagram today to show off her skills.

Frankel shared a photo of herself doing an impressive yoga pose in what appears to be a black and gold bikini.

The pose resembles a yoga stance called “Lord of the Dance,” and to add some intensity and skill to it, Frankel holds the pose while balancing on a red beam.

She captioned the photo with, “Balance is key.” and then went on to ask her followers, “What are you guys up to this weekend?”

Many of Frankel’s followers responded with their weekend plans, as well as praise for her fabulous physique.

One person wrote, “You look fantastic! I did a Tough Mudder yesterday and all the yoga today.”

Another said, “Inspiration @bethennyfrankel. I well never look as good as you, but gee you make me want to workout and eat good. You look stunning and you are a great role model.”

From a brief scan of the comments, a lot of Frankel’s followers were headed to the beach for the weekend. One commenter said, “Trying to balance my life!!!! Tried to incorporate more relaxing and getaway time at the beach. Got rained out.”

As previously mentioned, Frankel will be starring on the upcoming ninth season of Real Housewives of New York, which premieres on the Bravo network April 5th.

