Ray Stevenson's Death Shocks Actor's Friends and Fans

Ray Stevenson's fans, friends, and colleagues are in mourning Monday after news broke of his death. Stevenson died on Sunday in Italy, where he was filming Cassino in Ischia. The Thor actor recently finished filming the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka and the movie 1242: Gateway to the West. Stevenson was 58.

Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He was prolific on television and in movies, with more than 60 credits to his name. Marvel fans know him best as Volstagg in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone. His other roles include Marcus Eaton in the Divergent movies, Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and the villain Governor Scott Buxton in RRR.

HBO's Rome featured one of Stevenson's best performances. He played Titus Pullo in the critically acclaimed series. He also played Isaak Sirko in Dexter, and Blackbeard in the FX pirate drama Black Sails. Other historical figures on his resume include Ferdinand I of Naples in Medici, James IV of Scotland in The Spanish Princess, Ohthere of Hålogaland in Vikings, and Dragonet in the 2004 King Arthur film.

Star Wars fans also came to know Stevenson, first through his voice. He played the Mandalorian supercommando in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He makes his live-action Star Wars debut in Ahsoka as the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode series will premiere on Disney+ in August. Scroll on to see how Stevenson is being remembered on social media.





