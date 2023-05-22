Ray Stevenson Filmed Major 'Star Wars' Project Before His Death

Ray Stevenson's final completed role is in Star Wars: Ahsoka. The actor, who died Sunday in Italy, plays a villain in the upcoming Disney+ series. Ahsoka is set around the same time as Star Wars: The Mandalorian and will feature Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Many of the characters introduced in the animated series Star Wars Rebels will make their live-action debuts.

Stevenson was cast as Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 (Emperor Palpatine's order to kill all Jedi, as seen in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith). He becomes an ally to Grand Admiral Thrawn, played by Lars Mikkelsen. Stevenson previously worked with writer Dave Filoni on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels as the voice of Gar Saxon.

Gut punch this morning learning Ray Stevenson passed away. His truly haunting performance in Ahsoka has a gravity that stunned us all. A great loss of a veteran artist and the craft is poorer for his absence. — Kiner Music 🏳️‍⚧️ (@KinerMusic) May 22, 2023

The actor praised Filoni's willingness to collaborate and listen to his actors in an interview with ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London last month. Filoni, who worked directly with George Lucas during the first seasons of The Clone Wars, has an "insane ability to collaborate and give you the freedom to have your thoughts brought on board," Stevenson said. He found Feloni more flexible than expected, adding that this helps actors "feel that you are part of a family" and "everybody works together."

Ahsoka features Dawson, who made her debut as Ahsoka Tano during The Mandalorian Season 2. The character also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. She was introduced in The Clone Wars, with Ashley Eckstein voicing her. She was Anakin Skywalker's padawan during the Clone Wars and became an agent for the Rebel Alliance during Rebels. Hayden Christensen is expected to return in flashbacks as Anakin.

Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Ezrea Bridger, and Hera Syndulla will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, respectively. Ivanna Sakhno plays Baylan's apprentice, Shin Hati. Genevieve O'Reilly returns as Mon Mothma, while Diana Lee Inostanto is back as Morgan Elsbeth. Disney plans to release Ahsoka in August. The series will consist of just eight episodes.

Stevenson died on Sunday in Italy while working on a new movie, his publicist told Variety Monday. He was 58. No cause of death has been disclosed. The Northern Irish actor starred in dozens of Hollywood movies, including King Arthur, Punisher: War Zone, The Book of Eli, The Three Musketeers, and The Transporter: Refueled. He also played Volstagg in Marvel's Thor movies and Marcus Eaton in the Divergent movies. Stevenson also starred on television in Black Sails and Dexter. Last year, he played the villain Governor Scott Buxton in the acclaimed Indian film RRR.