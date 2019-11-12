Rapper Lil Reese in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Neck

Rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition in Illinois after police say he was shot in the neck, ABC 7 Chicago reports. Country Club Hills police said that the rapper, who is best known for working with Chief Keef on his song “I Don’t Like,” was shot Monday afternoon about 40 minutes outside of Chicago.

Police reportedly responded to the shooting scene at about 2:30 p.m. at 167th Street and Pulaska Road and found a car with blood in the driver’s seat on the ground adjacent to the driver’s door.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CBS Chicago reports that witnesses told authorities they heard about 12 gunshots ring out.

Witnesses told police that someone picked up a wounded man, who was then identified as Lil Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, after officers called area hospitals. Police said they were told a male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck was being treated at South Suburban Hospital, where they located him initially. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Officials at Christ Medical Center identified the victim as Lil Reese and said he was in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but police are currently investigating the situation. No arrests have been reported. According to witnesses on the scene, Reese was being pursued by another driver in a car chase before the gunfire rang out. They said the shooter used a small rifle and then fled the scene.

Early Tuesday morning authorities were hunting for a car described as a Chevy Malibu with either white or gray tinted windows. The vehicle’s license plate is from Wisconsin, which is about 300 miles north of where the shooting took place in Illinois.

In addition to Lil Reese — who is known for the Chicago-originated style of drill rap — being featured on Chief Keef’s track “I Don’t Like” (which has more than 16 million views on YouTube), Chief Keef was also featured on Lil Reese’s song, “Traffic,” which has over a million views on YouTube. Lil Reese left Def Jam after signing a record label with the company.

Photo credit: Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty