Randy Quaid Resurfaces and Is Barely Recognizable

Actor Randy Quaid, who is most widely known for his role as Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise, has been staying out of the limelight lately, but he recently resurfaced and is barely recognizable in photos that made their way online. The Daily Mail published pictures of Quaid that were taken when he was spotted at the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, California. The grey-bearded actor sported a pair of camo pants and a grey t-shirt, but somehow looks very different from how he used to. His wife Evi was also with him, as were some friends of the couple.

National Lampoon star Randy Quaid looks unrecognizable with full beard and mustache as he shops in LA https://t.co/239QyIKuQn — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 2, 2019

The Quaids have experienced a but of legal trouble throughout the years, mostly related to the attempts to be granted Canadian citizenship. Ultimately, the country granted Evi’s request, but not Quaid’s. The Daily Mail notes that it is believed the couple has been living in Vermont since 2015.

The Independence Day actor has laid low over the last couple of years, but he did take to Twitter in early 2018 to claim that Hollywood executives use “retired Israeli gov contract killers and spies” to “protect rapists, wealthy pedophiles and property thieves.”

“Tonight if you attend or watch the Golden Globes just remember a faction of our industry’s lawyers and producers uses retired Israeli gov contract killers and spies to protect rapists, wealthy pedophiles, and property thieves,” Quaid wrote in a series of tweets. “They deliver clueless celebrities to tickle the fancy of their political agenda’s supporters; they use scandalmongers like Michael Wolff to warp truth with plausible falsehoods to attack and discredit their enemy which appears to be America itself.”

“Their hatred is implacable. They’re the reason my Golden Globe is locked up in a police evidence room along with my Bible,” he concluded his rant.

The year prior, in 2017, Quaid came forward as a sexual assault survivor, recalling a story of when a neighborhood “friend” sexually assaulted him when he was just a young boy.

“With all the other victims of abuse coming forward now is a good time to tell this story and join others dealing with their own, similar Hollywood encounters that must to be addressed and the perpetrators exposed for their evil smarminess,” Quaid began, before going into the tragic details of the story.

He eventually cited the moment as one that may have helped to shape his desire to go into acting, saying, “Immersing myself in a character is a means of channeling the rage, removing me from myself essentially, allowing me to utilize the emotional baggage that’s piled up inside through the years.”

