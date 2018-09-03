Ralphie May’s Former Home Sold by Widow for $788K

Ralphie May’s old home reportedly sold for $788,000 by the comedian’s widow, Lahna Turner.

May passed away in October of 2017 after a streak of poor health and cancelled shows. He left behind a contentious estate, as he and Turner were in the process of getting a divorce when he passed. Now, according to a report by The Blast, she has settled for a low price to get his home in Memphis, Tennessee off her hands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 3,000 square-foot home was originally listed for $900,000. With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, it was specifically listed as “the former home of Ralphie May.” However, Turner still had to drop the price by over $100,000 before it would finally sell, after nearly a year of trying.

Turner has been hoping to make some money off the house for a while. She reportedly tried to make May sell it off as part of their divorce settlement. By her estimate, May could have paid off numerous debts with the money from the house, and still walked away with at least $600,000.

May’s finances were being pulled in every direction at the time of his passing, and Turner is just one of the parties vying for his assets. Back in April, the comedian’s former manager, Andrew Dorfman, tried to claim a substantial amount of money, which he said that May owed him before his death. Dorfman even filed an injunction trying to prevent Turner from selling May’s personal tour bus, saying that he was entitled to that money.

May and Turner purchased the 2003 Prevost bus a decade ago. It was estimated to be around $200,000 in value, and it was originally linked to their shared company, Deez Nutz Entertainment. However, Turner claimed that May had secretly transferred the title of the bus to another company in an attempt to hide it from her in their divorce.

Dorfman and Turner have had a few other legal and financial spats in the last year. Turner reportedly believed that May was working on secret creative projects with Dorfman, and that the manager had made money off them behind her back. She filed subpoenas for both Dorfman and Brian Dorfman, May’s producing partner.

In the midst of this tangled financial web, May developed pneumonia in the fall of 2017. The 45-year-old comedian went into cardiac arrest on Oct. 6. He was discovered at a private residence in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his official cause of death ruled to be hypertensive cardiovascular disease.