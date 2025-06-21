Rachel Zegler Rumored to Star in New ‘Sound of Music’ Production

Rachel Zegler might be eyeing to star in yet another classic musical.

According to a report from Deadline, the Snow White star is being considered for the role of Maria, played by Julie Andrews in the 1965 film directed by Robert Wise.

It is not confirmed at all, but if that were to happen, it would be for a production at Lincoln Center in New York City. The possible report comes on the heels of Zegler starring in a production of Evita on London’s West End at the London Palladium, portraying Eva Perón. Earlier this year, she wrapped up her run as Juliet in the Broadway revival of Romeo + Juliet.

(Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler first burst onto the scene in 2021 when she landed the role of Maria in West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg. In 2023, she starred in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. 2024 saw her starring in Y2K and lending her voice to the animated Netflix musical fantasy comedy Spellbound, which takes us to 2025, where she was the lead in Disney’s live-action Snow White.

As for The Sound of Music, the 1965 film is an adaptation of the 1959 stage musical composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It’s based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era preceding World War II. The role of Maria, played by Andrews in the movie and reportedly possibly by Zegler in a new production, is the governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children who brings a new love of life and music into the home.

It’s unknown if Rachel Zegler will eventually be confirmed for The Sound of Music, but for now, she seems busy with Evita, which is set to run through Sept. 6. The actress will also more than likely be getting more offers, whether for film or stage, as her stardom continues to grow. So, regardless of The Sound of Music, Zegler is not slowing down any time soon. And fans can see her turn as Snow White in the live-action film now streaming on Disney+. Her new film, She Gets It from Me, releases in 2026.