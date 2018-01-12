Rachel Bloom Takes Shot at T.J. Miller During Critics’ Choice Awards

Rachel Bloom used her time on stage at the Critics’ Choice Awards to take a shot at former host T.J. Miller.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and co-creator appeared on stage with black-ish star Anthony Anderson to present the Best Actress in a Limited Series category and the two actors engaged in an uncomfortable pre-written bit.

According to Entertainment Weekly, after Anderson uttered a line that “made no sense,” the actor said the whole moment was “awkward.”

“But, honestly, it’s, like, no more awkward than when T.J. Miller used to host this thing,” Bloom said as the crowd gasped.

“He can take it! He can take it!” Bloom added.

Miller hosted the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2016 and 2017. Last summer, HBO announced Miller and Silicon Valley, the show that provided Miller with his breakout role, had “mutually agreed” to part ways.

In December, Miller was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman, who alleged Miller assaulted her in college. Miller and his wife, Kate, released a statement denying her claims.

Photo credit: Instagram/Rachel Bloom