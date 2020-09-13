Rachael Ray Shares First Look at Aftermath From Shocking House Fire

Rachael Ray shared the first videos showing the aftermath of her house fire on Instagram, promising to provide further detail in the season premiere of her daytime talk show on Monday. Ray, her husband John Cusimano, and their dog Bella safely escaped the Lake Luzerne, New York home when it caught on fire on Aug. 9. In one video, Ray took viewers on a tour of the destroyed home, showing off where their bedroom and library once stood.

Ray first shared a brief video on Friday, telling fans she and Cusimano watched the house burn down in just an hour. "It's blood curdling, chilling from head to toe," she said. Ray interviewed the fire investigator and will include an interview with comedian Denis Leary, whose firefighter foundation helped Ray "prepare for the worst."

On Sunday, Ray shared another preview for the season premiere, including scenes of the destroyed bedroom and library. "On Monday 9/14 — Rachael shares never-seen-before personal footage of the damage done to her home after a fire broke out last month. You don't want to miss this emotional episode," the caption reads.

