Rachael Ray and Husband John Cusimano Are 'Safe' Following Fire at New York Home

Rachael Ray, her husband John Cusimano, and their dog Bella are safe after their New York house reportedly caught on fire. A representative for the celebrity chef told Entertainment Tonight their home is "unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent." According to CBS 6 Albany, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said the house on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne that caught on fire belongs to Ray.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the home at 7:27 p.m. ET for a fire, reports the Post-Star. Multiple fire departments from the area arrived at the scene to help put out the fire. The outlet published photos showing the home completely covered in flames. Firefighters were at the scene for several hours and were still there as of 11 p.m. ET. No injuries were reported.

Ray, 51, was born in Glens Falls, New York, and owns almost 200 acres of land in the Adirondacks near Lake Vanare, Lake Forest, and Lake Allure. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Ray filmed her show, Rachael Ray, from the Lake Luzerne home while film and television production was put on hold in New York City. In an interview with the Post-Star, Ray called the Lake Luzerne home their "safe place."

The celebrity chef also owned a home in the Hamptons, but she finally sold it late last month, PEOPLE reported. The Southampton estate went for $3.25 million and covers six acres. It was built in 1976 and has 3000 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The listing described it as a "once in a lifetime dream house."

In May, Ray and Cusimano said goodbye to their dog Isaboo. There was an outpouring of support from fans, inspiring Ray to encourage them to support the Animal League and adopt a pet from a shelter. "Thank you for the love and support," Ray tweeted. "We feel like we have a family bigger than our zip code. Isaboo passed well and her soul must be overflowing with all the positive energy sent to her."