Rachael Ray Fans Reach out With Condolences After Her Dog Isaboo Dies

Fans are sending their love and support to Rachael Ray after the celebrity chef and TV personality openly mourned the death of her beloved dog Isaboo. On Wednesday, Ray took to social media to share the sad announcement that, while quarantining with her husband John Cusimano at their upstate New York home, Isaboo, 15, had passed away.

In a post shared to both Instagram and Twitter, as well as her website, Ray explained that Isaboo passed away "peacefully" in her and her husband’s arms “in her backyard in the sun in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. Writing that they will miss "her sense of humor. Her Wile E Coyote-ness. Her energy and her game-on attitude," Ray remembered Isaboo as "a pitbull who taught us more about unconditional love, empathy, and understanding of one another than we could have ever imagined." She added that when they are ready, she and her husband "will open our home and our hearts to another animal in need," and encouraged her followers to do the same.

Isaboo had become well-known among fans, as she featured prominently on The Rachael Ray Show, the host never shying away from showing her close connection to her pup. After Ray shared news of Isaboo’s passing, many fans flocked to social media to offer their condolences. Keep scrolling to see how fans are showing their support for Ray.