Rachael Ray Fans Reach out With Condolences After Her Dog Isaboo Dies
Fans are sending their love and support to Rachael Ray after the celebrity chef and TV personality openly mourned the death of her beloved dog Isaboo. On Wednesday, Ray took to social media to share the sad announcement that, while quarantining with her husband John Cusimano at their upstate New York home, Isaboo, 15, had passed away.
View this post on Instagram
In a post shared to both Instagram and Twitter, as well as her website, Ray explained that Isaboo passed away "peacefully" in her and her husband’s arms “in her backyard in the sun in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. Writing that they will miss "her sense of humor. Her Wile E Coyote-ness. Her energy and her game-on attitude," Ray remembered Isaboo as "a pitbull who taught us more about unconditional love, empathy, and understanding of one another than we could have ever imagined." She added that when they are ready, she and her husband "will open our home and our hearts to another animal in need," and encouraged her followers to do the same.
Isaboo had become well-known among fans, as she featured prominently on The Rachael Ray Show, the host never shying away from showing her close connection to her pup. After Ray shared news of Isaboo’s passing, many fans flocked to social media to offer their condolences. Keep scrolling to see how fans are showing their support for Ray.
So so sorry. May sweet memories help bring some comfort. Thanks for sharing her with all of us. ❤🙏 🌈— Makeover My Leftover (@makemyleftover) May 20, 2020
That is just 💔 we know that she was your baby— Mrs Jen koutroumpis® 🍣🍱 (@Missjen325) May 20, 2020
Oh no!! I have real tears. I’m so sorry. My heart is with you and John. She was such a huge part of your show and our lives too. I’m so damn sorry.— Gilly Bear (@GillPill77) May 20, 2020
So so sorry.. she has crossed the rainbow bridge..and is free and happy.. much love to you and John— Heather Espinoza (@Headykdo) May 20, 2020
Rest in peace, be free at the bridge❤❤❤😪😪— Pam@catloversunited (@Pamcatlovers1) May 21, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your fur baby. It hurts, but the love they gave us is priceless ❤️— clr516 (@clr516) May 21, 2020
Awww Rachael, I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful, precious Isaboo. Sending much love and many prayers your way. Rest in peace Sweet Boo! (((Hugs)))— Chris Candeloro (@ChrisCandeloro1) May 20, 2020
Rachael and John.....I’m so very sorry. You both loved Isaboo with your whole heart and souls. You gave her the best home. I hope that this time recently spent at home brings some comfort as you were both there to spend time, love and cuddles with her. Sending love to you both.— Lisa Palacios (@favnina) May 20, 2020
Awwww. I'm so sorry to hear that. I'm so glad she went over that rainbow bridge in loving arms, though. I know you will miss her very much.— Ruby Darcy (@RubyDarcy2015) May 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. She was very lucky to hve u, in her life. It's an extremely difficult thing to deal with. My ❤ to yours...— Joann Carson (@JoannCa20981906) May 20, 2020
I know what it is like to have a beloved fur baby pass. I so enjoyed seeing her during this time on the shows from your house. Thank you so very much for sharing her with us for all these years. During this time, please don't forget to breathe. Sending love and light. 💕— Teresa Lynn Anderson (@TeresaLynnAnde1) May 20, 2020
Oh no sweety!! Over the years I’ve loved your fur babies as much as my own!! I know you’ll miss her! Rest easy sweet #Isaboo.💜💜💜— RUBY MILLS (@MRSRMILLS) May 20, 2020
Your loss is so heartbreaking. Thank you for sharing her with all of us all these years. She was blessed to have parents like you that gave her a great life. May your hearts be filled with loving memories. I am so sorry for your pain. She can run free now with no limitations.— Chris (@NrschrisC) May 21, 2020
Awwww Rachel and John....so sorry for your loss. Wishing you both comfort in your sorrow. Your precious Isaboo knew that she was loved beyond measure. ❤️— Maureen (@Maureen_abms) May 20, 2020