R. Kelly Sentencing: Social Media Reacts to 30 Year Prison Term

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering, and social media users have been reacting to the news. The sentence was handed down on Wednesday, following federal prosecutors' request for a minimum of 25 years. The singer had been facing the possibility of life behind bars. According to Deadline, Kelly will serve out his sentence at a Brooklyn prison. The disgraced R&B singer declined to make a comment, prior to his sentencing, but before handing the sentence down, Judge Ann M. Donnelly made a statement. She referred to Kelly's behavior as violent and "carefully planned," and warned that the public needs to be protected from him. She also chastised Kelly's "indifference to human suffering," and mourned that the crimes he's been convicted of left behind "broken lives." Deadline noted that, at 55 years old, three decades behind bars "virtually amounts to a life sentence." Scroll down to read more and see what social media users have been sharing in response.

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the singer was found guilty in September 2021 on nine counts of federal sex trafficking and racketeering. The trial lasted for six weeks and included charges from incidents dating back two decades involving a half-dozen victims. Kelly was ultimately found guilty by a jury of his peers —seven men and five women — of being a serial sexual predator.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was also found guilty of being the mastermind behind a group that recruited women and young girls for sexual purposes. One victim, identified in court as Stephanie, spoke out and stated that she hopes he remains jailed for the rest of life after being able to live freely for many years after and during his crimes. "You made me do things that broke my spirit," she said, "I literally wished I would die because of how you made me feel."

Another victim, identified as Angela, said Kelly "manipulated" his fans, and the larger public, into thinking that he could not be guilty of the crimes he was accused of, dating back many years. "Today, I and so many of your victims took it back," she said, per CBS News. "Today, we sought to be heard ... we are no longer preyed upon individuals."

The recent trial was not Kelly's first time in front of a criminal court jury. Back in 2008, the singer was acquitted of child pornography charges at a trial in Chicago. Notably, he is still facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in the city. A trial on those charges is scheduled to start in August.

In response to the sentencing, social media users have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one person joking, "He went from being trapped in the closet to being trapped in a cell," referencing one of Kelly's more popular songs.

"30 yrs... Is a big number. And whatever else he gets, does have to run consecutively," someone else said, pointing out that if Kelly's trial in Chicago ends with more jail time, it will be added on to his current amount.