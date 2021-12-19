R. Kelly Headed to Court Over Alleged Involvement in Extramarital Affair

R. Kelly has continued mounting legal issues. The disgraced R&B singer was recently found guilty of nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking in his criminal trial in Brooklyn. The trial marked the first of several birthed from the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicled Kelly’s alleged 30 years of sexually abusing women. Now, he’s being accused of ruining a marriage. Radar Online reports that a man from Mississippi by the name of Kenny Bryant will have his day in court after years of waiting to face off with the embattled artist. He’s been embattled in several scandals over the past few years,

Bryant filed the lawsuit in 2018, claiming Kelly had a 5-year-long affair with his ex-wife, Asia Childress. Childress says was involved with Kelly, but insists it was after her marriage to Kenny ended in 2012. But Bryant alleges the “intimate extramarital affair” began in October of the after the singer performed at a concert nearby, before he and Childress split.

Childress allegedly convinced Bryant to move to Atlanta, where Kelly lived. Eventually, Bryant discovered that his wife was eager to relocate to be closer to the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer. Bryant also claims that Kelly gave his ex-wife chlamydia.

Asia later filed for divorce. Bryant is now a sheriff. In his lawsuit, he is accusing Kelly of “depriving him of his spouse.” Bryant is demanding undisclosed compensation for the emotional and psychological pain that he claims Kelly caused. As of now, the lawsuit has been put on hold due to the singer’s ongoing legal troubles.

In September, Kelly’s Brooklyn trial took place. He now faces similar charges in Florida, Georgia and Missouri. Kelly maintains his innocence. He says he is being extorted by disgruntled employees and former lovers. His legal team has vowed to appeal his Brooklyn conviction.

During the Brooklyn case, several witnesses testified alleging ears of physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Kelly. He was painted as a controlling monster who preyed on vulnerable victims. His illegal marriage to Aaliyah was also a major subject of contention, with the minister who ordained the union taking the stand to claim he was asked to sign an NDA, which he says he denied.