R. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby Attorney to Appeal Conviction

R. Kelly is making good on his promise to appeal his latest conviction. The disgraced R&B singer was recently found guilty of all charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Brooklyn, New York. Kelly pleaded not guilty, but after several weeks of testimony and countless witness accounts, a jury decided otherwise. He will be sentenced in May 2022 and will face a minimum 10-year sentence and a maximum of life without parole.

Now, he’s hired Bill Cosby’s attorney to help in his appeal. Jennifer Bonjean has been hired by the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer as part of his legal team, per The Chicago Tribune. Bonjean reportedly appeared in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn to register as part of Kelly’s team.

Bonjean is now the lead counsel in the conviction and is moving forward; he’s set aside in favor of a Kelly getting a new trial. District Judge Ann Donnelly will make the decision on whether or not the request will go through. Bonjean has to make an appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He has already requested a two-month extension on post-trial motions.

“I am becoming increasingly concerned with how the government is abusing the RICO statute in order to plead around the statute of limitations and essentially put people’s entire lives on trial,” Bonjean told the Chicago Tribune. “It’s becoming a formula for the government. You have a right to defend yourself against specific allegations.”

He believes his chances of appeal are more promising with Bonjean. Bonjean was part of Cosby’s successful efforts to have the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturn his sexual assault conviction, in which he was serving a 10-year sentence. Cosby was released in June after serving nearly three years of his sentence.

Kelly faces similar charges in several other states, including Georgia, Missouri and Florida. His next trial is scheduled for August 2021 in Illinois. He’s going to trial for child pornography with two other alleged co-conspirators.