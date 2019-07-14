R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Booted From Trump Tower After His Arrest

There were two girls staying with R. Kelly when he was arrested on Thursday, and they have reportedly been kicked out of his condominium in the singer’s absence. Both Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary were in Kelly’s apartments in Trump Tower Chicago when the singer was taken into custody last week, and sources close to them told The Blast that they were asked to leave soon after he was gone.

Savage and Clary were reportedly booted out of the residence by federal officials working on Kelly’s newest indictment. The two girls have been linked to Kelly for years, and Savage’s family has even been outspoken in asking for help freeing their daughter from what they believe is brainwashing.

The FBI may have taken care of that for them. The investigators seized Kelly’s residence in the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago as soon as they had the singer in custody. Kelly was reportedly walking his dog just outside the building when officials apprehended him. His newest indictment includes multiple charges of producing and trading in child pornography.

Savage and Clary reportedly sought alternate living arrangements in Kelly’s absence, but it is unclear where they are staying and with whom. Savage’s outspoken parents, Timothy and Jojelyn, even traveled to Chicago in the hopes of reuniting with their daughter after years apart.

The family’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, told reporters that the parents were successful, and Joycelyn has been found. He said that she and her parents are in “consistent contact” with her now, and are trying to arrange a meeting. The Savage family say they have not seen their daughter since she ran off with Kelly in 2017 and did not speak to her until this March when the docu-series Surviving R. Kelly was released. At the time, Savage gave a video chat interview disputing the claims of the documentary and claiming that she was with Kelly by her own choice. However, after his explosive interview with Gale King on CBS This Morning, Savage called her family directly.

“We are glad to finally hear from Joycelyn today,” Griggs told Rolling Stone of the call back in March. “After speaking with her little sister, Joycelyn paused from the seemingly prepared script and was able to share her love for her family. We hope that today was the first step to re-establishing a loving relationship with her family.”

Kelly’s new federal indictment includes four counts of producing child pornography and two counts of receiving it. Griggs told TMZ that this is based on 20 new video tapes of Kelly engaged in sexual acts with minors, which were obtained by federal investigators from Kelly’s past staff members. This was confirmed by another source close to the investigation.