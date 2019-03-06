R. Kelly Explodes During Interview With Gayle King: ‘I’m Fighting for My F–ing Life’

R. Kelly recently exploded during an interview with Gayle King, exclaiming that he is “fighting for [his] f—ing life.”

The conversation aired on CBS This Morning, and featured King addressing the mounting sexual abuse allegations against Kelly, who eventually became very heated and stood up shouting that his accusers are “absolutely” lying.

“I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” Kelly asserted, to which King replied inquiring, “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?”

“I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly hit back.

The singer then looked into a camera and boldly stated “That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through – oh right, now I just think I have to be monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

King attempted to address Kelly, but he continued to behave erratically, yelling, “Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life! Y’all killing me with this s—!” Kelly said, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career!”

“Thirty years of my career! And y’all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can’t do it! Y’all just don’t want to believe the truth! You don’t want to believe it!” Kelly continued.

Eventually, one of Kelly’s reps stepped in to help calm him down, but the singer still loudly said, “I hope this camera keep going – This is not true! That doesn’t even make sense! Why would I hold all these women? Their fathers and mothers told me, we’re going to destroy your career!”

Kelly is currently facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

