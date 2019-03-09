R. Kelly Explains McDonald’s Run After Posting Bail to Gayle King: ‘You Ever Been in Jail?’

R. Kelly explained the unusual place he chose to visit right after being released from jail.

During CBS News: The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly, the CBS This Morning co-host spoke with the controversial R&B singer and two women who live with him on the allegations of abuse made against him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While most of the conversation revolved around the allegations that have surrounded his career in the past, King also asked Kelly about his decision to visit McDonald’s after his release from jail on Feb. 25.

“Can you explain why you get out of court and the first thing you do is go to McDonald’s? I mean, and you’re just sort of yukkin’ it up at McDonald’s. I’m thinking, ‘Does he like the fries, a Big Mac?’ I just think considering the seriousness of the charge – I just wouldn’t think you’d go and hang at McDonald’s. Is it just me?” King asked the singer.

“I didn’t go hang,” Kelly responded.

“I saw you sitting at McDonald’s,” King said.”You ever been in jail, Gayle?” Kelly asked.

“No, I can honestly say I’ve never been in jail,” King replied.

“OK, so then listen to me clear,” said Kelly.

“I’m listening,” said King.

“OK now, I grew up on, like, certain things. But I was in a place that, first of all, I – I felt like I shouldn’t be. But I was there. It was real, OK? There was times where I was very hungry, right?” Kelly said. “My favorite restaurant, OK, is McDonald’s because I love my mom and I got memories of me and my mom when we used to go to McDonald’s and we could only afford a Danish and a coffee, OK.”

King also sat down with two young women currently living with Kelly, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage.

Parts of the interview first aired during CBS This Morning on Wednesday and Thursday. The explosive interviews quickly went viral online, including a photo of Kelly looking visibly upset while King calmly sat waiting for the singer to calm down.

The online response to the interview led CBS news to air the special Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were underage on Feb. 22. Kelly is currently in jail once again, where he will remain until he pays more than $161,000 he owes in child support.