R. Kelly Arrested Again Following Child Support Hearing

R. Kelly is under arrest once again.

The R&B singer is headed back to jail after attending a hearing over unpaid child support on Wednesday.

Kelly was taken into custody at a Chicago courthouse and will be transferred to the county jail, Page Six reported.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s office did not immediately say why he was arrested, and whether it was because he failed to pay the child support he owes.

Kelly was arrested in February on charges that he sexually abused four women, including three who were underage, but was bailed out a day later after pleading not guilty.

The child support hearing comes after a judge found last month that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer owed more than $150,000 in child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly and the deadline to pay the money was Wednesday.

The new arrest also comes hours after an explosive CBS This Morning interview aired in which Kelly denied the sexual abuse allegations made against him, losing it in the middle of his conversation with co-host Gayle King.

“They are still talking about you with underage girls. Do you still sit here and say you have never been with underage girls? Can you really say that?” King asks Kelly in an excerpt from the conversation.

“I sit here and say this: I had two cases back then that I said in the beginning of the interview that I would not talk about because of my ongoing case now,” Kelly responded.

“I’m talking about the other cases where women have come forward and said: ‘R. Kelly had sex with me when I was under the age of 18. R. Kelly was abusive to me — emotionally and physically and verbally. R Kelly took me to a black room where unspeakable things happened.’ This is what they’re saying about you,” King said in another point during the conversation.

Kelly, shaking his head, replied, “Not true!”

“Stop it. You don’t quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life!” he said in another moment from the tense interview.

CBS is turning Gayle King’s explosive R. Kelly interview into an hourlong special, airing Friday at 8. (Preempting MacGyver.) — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) March 6, 2019

According to reporter Jason Lynch, King’s interview with the singer will also air as an hourlong special Friday, March 8 on CBS, pre-empting an episode of MacGyver.