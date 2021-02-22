Queen Elizabeth to Give Televised Address Hours Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

✖

On Sunday, March 7, a televised interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, just hours after Queen Elizabeth makes her own television appearance across the pond. It was reported on Monday that the monarch will be featured in a BBC television special with other members of the royal family including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The special will air ahead of Commonwealth Day and will replace the annual Commonwealth Day service, which has been canceled this year due to the pandemic. The annual event is typically held at Westminster Abbey, and according to PEOPLE, the replacement special has been in the works since January. Its time slot was reportedly decided on around three weeks ago and the special will see Queen Elizabeth in a pre-recorded message from Windsor Castle.

The couple initially stepped back from their roles as senior royals in early 2020. Their last appearance as working royals was the March 2020 Commonwealth Day celebration, and they have since moved to Montecito, California, where Winfrey also lives. In January, they revealed that they are expecting their second child one day before the 90-minute CBS special was announced.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement, via PEOPLE. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday, Feb. 19 that Harry and Markle will not be returning to life as working royals. "Following conversations with the duke," the statement read, "the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service." The message came after a one-year review period following the couple's initial decision to step back. "While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family," the message concluded.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex responded with their own statement, via royal reporter Omid Scobie. "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to organizations they have represented, regardless of official role," the message read. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."