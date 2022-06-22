Queen Elizabeth Misses Major Royal Event for the First Time Ever

Queen Elizabeth II recently missed another royal event. PEOPLE reported that the monarch did not attend this year's Royal Ascot. It marked the first time in her 70 years on the throne that she missed the event.

The final day of the Royal Ascot festivities took place on Saturday. Even though Queen Elizabeth did not attend, the event did have some royal attendees. The Queen's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, both attended and participated in the royal procession. The Telegraph reported that this was the first time that Elizabeth missed the Royal Ascot since her ascension to the throne 70 years ago. As for the reason behind her absence, the publication cited her ongoing mobility issues.

Queen Elizabeth may not have been there in person, but she still got into the Royal Ascot fun. PEOPLE noted that she watched the final day of the event on television from her home in Windsor Castle. While the monarch was unable to attend the Royal Ascot, she did share a message on Tuesday in the program for the event. Her statement began, "I have been most grateful for the continued kindness shown to me by the racing community." She continued, "In my Platinum Jubilee year, I was interested to learn that in support of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative, Ascot Racecourse and the Crown Estate have planted seventy oak trees in Windsor Great Park, each of which is linked to a local school."

Elizabeth has been forced to miss several royal events as of late. Over the course of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she attended only a few events. PEOPLE later shed some insight into her decision to take a step back from the public amid the festivities. Royal historian Robert Lacey also cited the monarch's mobility issues as the reason why she decided not to attend certain events, as he said, "She would not want to stumble — not for her own sake but for the distress it would cause other people."

Elizabeth did manage to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with the rest of the royal family. She attended the Trooping of the Colour ceremony and appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace alongside Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Cambridge children. Although, it was said to be "very tiring" for her to take part in. Still, according to the Press Association, the Duchess of Cambridge did say that the Queen "had a lovely, lovely time."