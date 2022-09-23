Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Are Reportedly Aware She's Dead According to Trainer

Queen Elizabeth II left behind four dogs at the time of her death. How have the late monarch's pets been handling her passing? According to the dogs' former trainer, Dr. Roger Mugford, they are likely aware of her death and are missing her, per Entertainment Tonight.

Mugford reportedly worked with Queen Elizabeth's dogs in the past. He spoke specifically about her corgis, Sandy and Muick, whom she loved so much. The trainer said that they are likely aware of her passing, as "dogs are very perceptive of changes in their owners." Mugford continued, "I'm sure they knew that Her Majesty was in decline and they will have missed her." Even though the dogs may miss the late monarch, Mugford said that he does doubt that there "will be serious changes in the grief."

As he continued to explain, the dogs were often cared for "by other members of the household" and by Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, who will be taking care of the pets now with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. It was widely known that the Queen loved animals and, in particular, her corgis. Her corgis Sandy and Muick were the last ones that she had during her life and were a gift to her from her son, Andrew. So, Mugford finds it "appropriate" that the prince is the one who will be taking care of them now, as he said, "I think it's really appropriate and to his credit that he's going to take care of them for however many years it is." The trainer also noted that Andrew's home is two miles from Windsor Castle, which is where the dogs lived with the monarch. As a result, they'll "know they are close to home, and close to Windsor Castle, and that's good. They'll be happy with Prince Andrew in his rather comfortable home."

Sandy and Muick were on hand on Monday when Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest, as was her pony Emma, per PEOPLE. The dogs were spotted lined up outside during the final procession of the Queen's coffin. Her funeral took place on Monday, 11 days after her passing at the age of 96. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history at the time of her passing.