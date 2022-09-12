Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Have Found a New Home That Might Rub Some The Wrong Way

While the final home for Queen Elizabeth's beloved horses, bees and corgis is laid out in her will, the dog's current home won't sit well with many onlookers. According to ET and other reports, the furry companions will now live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The couple divorced back in 1996 but maintain their home at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, with Ferguson having found the puppies before they were gifted to Queen Elizabeth by Prince Andrew.

Ferguson's role is far from the major wrinkle in the situation, she even had a strong relationship with the queen due to their love of dog walking and horse riding. This continued after the divorce from Prince Andrew.

He is the core trouble spot for some, given his connections to infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. For many, the move was not a positive one. It did allow for many jokes to lighten the mood a bit.

"I wouldn't trust him with my pet hamster," one critic wrote on social media. "Presumably as he has the most experience of grooming," another added. "I feared that the Queens Corgis might be put down & buried with her and then learnt that they were going to Prince Andrew & the joke writes itself," Nazir Afzal added.

He'll easily be able to take care of them, no sweat. — Prof. Aravind Vijayaraghavan (@v_aravind) September 11, 2022

It is safe to say that the controversial prince, who allegedly lacks the ability to sweat, is still far from forgiven for his connection to Epstein and his sexual assault allegations.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had four dogs in her care at the time of her death. Two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, a dorgi named Candy, and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. She has been enamored with dogs, especially corgis since 1933, only giving up on taking on new pups in the 2010s because she didn't want to leave any behind when she died. This didn't exactly work out, but it is still clear that the queen loved her dogs up until the end.