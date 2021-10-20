Queen Elizabeth Cancels Royal Event on Doctor’s Orders

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled a trip to Northern Irelandafter “reluctantly” accepting medical advice from her doctors to rest. Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Her Majesty “accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” and while she remains “in good spirits,” she is “disappointed that she will no longer be able” attend the planned visit, “where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.” The statement added that the monarch “sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.” The Guardian reports it is understood the Queen is resting at Windsor Palace.

The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to begin a two-day visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. According to CNN, the Queen, along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had been scheduled to attend a church service in the city of Armagh on Thursday to mark the centenary of partition and Northern Ireland’s foundation. At this time, it remains unclear why she was given medical advice to rest instead, though a source close to the palace confirmed that it is “not Covid related.” The Queen, along with her late husband Prince Philip, received their COVID vaccinations many months ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The canceled trip comes amid some concerns surrounding the monarch’s health after she was seen using a cane in public for the first time since 2003. The appearance came on Monday as the Queen visited Westminster Abbey in London to attend the centenary of the Royal British Legion. Sources said she used the cane for her “comfort” and declined to offer any further information.

While that appearance did spark some worry, the Queen has proven that she is showing no signs of slowing down in the long term. On Tuesday, she hosted business leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and politicians following the government’s investment summit. Just hours before that, the Queen held two meetings via video link with the Japanese ambassador, Hajime Hayashi, and the EU ambassador, João de Almeida. She also recently attended the races at Ascot. It is unclear if she will cancel any future planned events under doctors’ recommendations, with the Queen set to attend events surrounding the upcoming COP26 climate crisis conference later this month.

After becoming Queen in 1952 at the age of 25, the Queen is the world’s longest-reigning monarch. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years on the throne. According to reports, she recently declined a magazine’s attempt to award her the title of “Oldie of the Year,” saying she felt too young at heart.