Queen Elizabeth Seems Fit for a Royal Eye-Roll by Markle Family Drama

The drama with Meghan Markle‘s family playing out in British tabloids has yet to earn an official response from the royal family, but a source close to Prince Charles claims Queen Elizabeth is probably rolling her eyes over the kerfluffle.

Prince Charles “will be very sympathetic towards Meghan and the difficult situation she is in,” a source told The Sunday Times, via The Sun. “But I suspect the Queen will be rolling her eyes and thinking: crikey, what is going to become of all this?”

Another source told The Sunday Times that Prince Harry and Markle are likely not to directly respond to her father, Thomas Markle, any time soon.

“Meghan doesn’t think it’s a fair game between her father and the media so she’s not going to engage in it or instruct anyone on her behalf to set the record straight,” the source said. “There have always been fears over his vulnerability. Now he’s got himself into a cycle of talking publicly. It’s very sad.”

In Thomas’ latest interviews this week, the retired 74-year-old compared the Royal family to a cult and Scientology because they like to keep their privacy.

“They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family. If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up,” Thomas told The Sun. “They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear.”

Thomas has said he has not spoken to his daughter since she married Harry on May 19. He was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, but suffered a heart attack days before the wedding and could not travel to London. However, he also said the staged paparazzi photos he appeared in are also to blame for his ostracizing.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published this weekend, Thomas claimed the rumors he did not go to Markle’s first wedding in 2011 are incorrect, as are conversations emerge that he is angry with his daughter because she did not repay him for her private education.

“I’ve given just three interviews but there are thousands of stories circulating out there and it’s not right that people should be allowed to make up lies and get away with it,” Thomas, who lives in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, told the Mail.

He continued, “I’ve read stories saying I’m a drug addict or alcoholic. I don’t understand where these stories come from. I’ve taken pills when I’ve been in pain but I’ve never abused drugs. My best friend died from an overdose of OxyContin… I’ve taken drugs but have never been addicted to them. You couldn’t move in Hollywood in the 1980s [when he worked there] without seeing bowls of cocaine everywhere. But I don’t do drugs and I barely drink.”

Other reports from last week claim Markle does have “conditions” for setting up a meeting with her father. Thomas has to contact her in a “respectful manner” and agree to stop giving interviews to the press.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images