‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Shares First Photo With ‘Wife’

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and Linda Phan tied the knot in a romantic Italian destination wedding this past Saturday, and the HGTV personality can’t get over calling Phan his wife.

“Last night in [Italy] with my wife (I’ll never get tired of saying WIFE),” Scott wrote in his latest Instagram post featuring him and Phan smiling at the camera while the sun sets behind them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two described the wedding as “magical” in their first interview after the big day.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

The wedding featured 300 family members and friends flying in from the United States, Canada, Latin America and Scotland. Scott’s co-host and twin brother Jonathan Scott served as best man, while Phan had 10 bridesmaids.

The duo opted not to have a honeymoon, instead opting to fly to Ecuador to help raise awareness for the WE organization.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting,” Scott recently told E! News. “For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

Thec couple also posted their first photo from the wedding to Instagram on Sunday.

“This is love!” Scott wrote along with a few choice hashtags, including “Linda and Drew say I do.”

The two first met during Toronto Film Week back in 2010 and got engaged in December 2016. Scott admitted during an interview with Us Weekly back in April that they plan on having kids, just not in the near future.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” Drew told Us Weekly this week. “We’re looking forward to having kids.”