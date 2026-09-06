Professional Wrestling Legend Dead at 82: RIP to ‘Superstar’ Bill Dundee

As the wrestling world learned about the shocking death of AEW alum Andy “The Butcher” Williams, news of another performer’s passing also broke.

“Superstar” Bill Dundee, an icon in Southern professional wrestling, has died at age 82.

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Dundee’s son, Jamie Dundee, the news on Sunday morning. He did not disclose a cause of death or place of death.

“Superstar” Bill Dundee on a 2004 episode of ‘Memphis Wrestling’ (Credit: WLMT)

“With a heavy heart ot hurts me to have to say this …At 330 this morning the SUPERSTSR BILL DUNDEE has passed away,” Jamie wrote. “I love you Dad illl catch you on the OTHERSIDE……..REST IN PIECE SUPERSTAR.”

After beginning his career in Australia in the ’60s, Dundee became a mainstay in the Memphis, Tennessee, territory in the ’70s up until his retirement in 2019. He was often a rival of another Memphis icon, Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Dundee has brushes with national wrestling fame, including appearances in WCW, AWA and Jim Crocket Promotions. However, it was the Mid-South were Dundee became synonymous with pro wrestling. He was a mainstay of the UPN program Memphis Wrestling in the early 2000s, and he was even once booker in the Memphis territory, putting together classic shows at the Mid South Coliseum.

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The professional wrestling world reacted with deep sadness to Dundee’s passing. Podcaster Conrad Thompson remembered him as “a brilliant wrestling mind and performer for decades.” Former WCW commentator Mark Madden memorialized Dundee as a “legend in Memphis [who] knew the biz inside [and] out.”

Former WCW and WWE performer Marc Mero wrote: “Saddened to hear about the passing of ‘Superstar’ Bill Dundee. I was fortunate to share a lot of great memories with Bill during my years in WCW. More importantly, he was instrumental in helping me during those early years when I was still learning the wrestling business and trying to find my way.

“Bill had an incredible mind for professional wrestling and a career that earned him the respect of so many people in our industry. I’ll always be grateful for the time we spent together, the laughs we shared, and the things he taught me along the way. Rest in peace, Superstar. Thank you for being part of my journey. You will be missed.”