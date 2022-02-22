Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra After ‘Awkward’ Encounter

Rosie O’Donnell had an embarrassing moment at a restaurant over the weekend. O’Donnell embarrassed herself, her son, his girlfriend, and Fran Drescher when she mistook Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Deepak Chopra’s daughter. Chopra Jonas is not related to the author, so O’Donnell publicly apologized to the Quantico star on TikTok.

In her TikTok clip, O’Donnell said she and her party went to Nobu in Malibu and were seated near Nick Jonas and Chopra Jonas. O’Donnell “always assumed” the actress was Deepak’s daughter, she said. O’Donnell then said hello to Jonas and praised him for his performance in the series Kingdom. Then, she told Chopra Jonas that she “knows your dad.” Chopra Jonas thought that was weird. “You do? Who’s my dad?” Chopra Jonas asked O’Donnell.

https://www.tiktok.com/@rosie/video/7066961123521776942

When O’Donnell told Chopra Jonas she thought the alternative medicine advocate was her dad, Chopra Jonas explained that the last name “Chopra” is common. “I felt so embarrassed,” O’Donnell said. She then apologized to Jonas and his wife.

The day after O’Donnell posted that TikTok, she returned after receiving blowback because she still referred to Chopra Jonas as “Nick’s wife.” O’Donnell also said Chopra Jonas was not rude, it was just an “awkward” moment. “I’m sure she’s sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one” to make that mistake, O’Donnell said.

“Priyanka is her name. I hope I’m pronouncing that right,” O’Donnell continued. “I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f— up.”

O’Donnell’s fans showed their support and praised her for apologizing for the mistake. “Apologizing shows true character. That’s what good people do,” one person wrote. “We all need to follow your example of making an honest mistake and then taking responsibility and apologizing,” another commented. “We all make mistakes! Love you, Rosie,” another wrote.

Chopra Jonas, who recently starred in The Matrix Resurrections, has not commented on the situation. She and Jonas welcomed their first child together via a surrogate on Jan. 21. The couple has not revealed any details about their daughter. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote in a statement last month. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on family. Thank you so much.”