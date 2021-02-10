Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals 'Devastating' Details of Her Botched Nose Surgery

✖

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is recalling the time the nose job she got not only changed the entire look of her face but caused her to lose jobs and opportunities. Noting that a lot of her job is based on physical appearance, she couldn't help but feel crushed after she admits she didn't recognize the person looking back at her in the mirror. What was supposed to be routine, "it wasn't" and completely changed the appearance of her face.

"My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore" she said according to the Huffington Post. Admitting she felt "devastated and hopeless," the Miss World said, "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow."

She became the subject line of endless speculation and as a result of her new appearance, she lost two of the roles she was previously cast for. One of her roles was scaled back tremendously as a result of concern over her new look on screen. "My career, a career based so much on physical appearance, seemed to be over before it had even really started," she said.

This wasn't the first time she had been heavily criticized for her appearance. The actress also recalled the time she was told to get a "boob job" by a director. "He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt." She continued, "If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I'd need to have my proportions 'fixed' and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment."

Although she has been told how to look a certain way and felt self-conscious after her nose job, Chopra Jonas still made it to the big screen and has learned to drown out the noise. "As a teenager, I was meeker," she said before detailing that once she felt support from people, she could easily move forward with confidence. "Then, as time went by and I started feeling the support of the world, I started coming into my own as a woman."

Throughout the years, the 38-year-old said she has become "accustomed" to her new look. "I've gotten accustomed to this face," she said. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised. I've made peace with this slightly different me," she said.