Priyanka Chopra Defends Meghan Markle, Says Criticism Fueled By ‘Racism’

Meghan Markle has been facing some serious criticism since joining the royal family in May 2018, and pal Priyanka Chopra thinks she knows why. The Isn’t It Romantic star addressed negative chatter about the Duchess of Sussex in an interview with The Sunday Times, suggesting Markle’s biracial heritage is a major player.

Chopra, 36, told the outlet she’s been following some of the less-than-favorable commentary about Markle, and thinks it’s “unfortunate.” She added that “racism” is definitely at play, calling it “obvious.” Chopra added, however, that Markle is well-equipped to deal with the influx of hate.

“I’ve seen that and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her,” she said. “Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.”

“The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she’s the same chick,” Chopra continued. “Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did.”

The actress’ comments put to rest rumors the pair were feuding. Chopra told The Sunday Times she and Markle spoke long before she started dating, and subsequently married, Prince Harry, and she’s always been a woman on a mission. She praised the new-mom as an authentic person, who’s always “wanting to move the needle.”

“We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle,” Chopra shared.

Chopra isn’t the only famous friend of Markle’s who believes she’s been treated unfairly. George Clooney previously told Who magazine people were vilifying the former Suits star, comparing her to Princess Diana.

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified,” he said at the time. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself.”

“We’ve seen how that ends,” Clooney added, referencing the deadly 1997 car crash that claimed Princess Diana’s life.

Prince Harry has spoken out in Markle’s defense in the past, issuing a statement about the press subjecting his then-girlfriend to “a wave of abuse and harassment.”

“Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments,” his statement read. “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her.”