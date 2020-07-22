Priscilla Presley’s Statement Over Death of Grandson Benjamin Keough Sparks Support From Fans
Priscilla Presley issued a statement on Wednesday following the "devastating death" of her only grandson, Benjamin Keough, and fans are expressing their condolences across several social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. In her statement shared with social media, Presley wrote that the loss has been among some of her family's "darkest days," further adding how the "shock of losing Ben has been devastating."
"Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better," she wrote. "Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."
Scroll down to see what her loving and supportive fans are saying in the wake of Keough's tragic death on Twitter. And if you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.
So sad..he looked just like Elvis...so sorry for your very tragic loss..you were blessed to have had him in your life 😢🙏🏻🙏🏻...❤️🇺🇸👸🏼💋 pic.twitter.com/SNFdSzkjAm— JS (@islandbacio) July 22, 2020
Believe me it will get harder before it get better but you already know that 🥺😔. Sending you my condolences and prayers and lots of (((hugs))) for you and your family on these darkest days but have faith of healing the heart 💓 and soul Priscilla Presley— Phil (@philjcastello69) July 22, 2020
Sending hugs to you and Lisa Marie ben is always with you all xxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/bangvoKDPd— susan crossland (@suziecrossland) July 22, 2020
🙏🙏🙏💚 I am so sorry for your loss at least you know he's not alone where he is pic.twitter.com/M49WJZpex4— sondra lee (@LeeSondra) July 22, 2020
Priscilla we met a few years ago meeting you was one of the best moments of my life. You and Lisa have been in my thoughts since I heard the awful news. Ben is with the angels now and one day you will all be reunited. I'm sending my love and prayers to you, Lisa and the family.— Antony Wolfson (@antonywolfson) July 22, 2020
Priscilla, my heart goes out to you, Lisa, Riley, Finley, Harper, family and all that knew him. I am so sorry for this Devastating loss! I utterly can’t imagine what you all are going through. God bless and may you find peace in your heart! Hugs!❤️— Kim Walker (@KimWalk46919496) July 22, 2020
The death of a child is the most devastating thing in life. The beautiful memories lived are those that will stay alive in your heart. It is my deep wishes that all the pain you are going through can be mitigated little by little. My condolences.— PollyVidal (@PollyV20) July 22, 2020
"Trust in dreams for in them is hidden the gate to eternity" Kahlil Gibran
When you catch your reflection in a mirror (in between the tears) you'll see him there, behind your eyes. Then you'll know he's alright! When the Storm subsides, the dream will come! Trust It.— McRat (@The_New_Blue) July 22, 2020
I am so sorry that your precious family are enduring such loss and pain. I can't get this devastating tragedy out of my mind. It will be excruciating for you. Lisa and the family. My sincerest condolences and prayers are with you 🙏💜— Ange Newton (@newton_ange) July 22, 2020
My thoughts and love are with you all at this sad tragic and difficult time .. pic.twitter.com/V8GYhJwT4e— Kim Alexandra (@KimAlexandraUK) July 22, 2020
I can't begin to imagine what you're all going through right now Priscilla, but pleased be assured that I and so many others are holding you all in our thoughts and prayers at this profoundly traumatic time. Sending you much love XXXX 🙏✝️💕💕💕— Alan Baber (@alan_baber) July 22, 2020
😓💔 I’m so sorry... Sending love & strength to you and your family 😘💖 pic.twitter.com/7m5C9tambX— Diana Ciccone Jackson (@DianaMerkelijn) July 22, 2020
So sorry for what you're going thru. I know from personal experience how hard it is to lose a loved one. It will slowly get better one day at a time. We never lose the good memories. I am keeping you and your family in my prayers.— Debbie Wilson (@DebbieW65709669) July 22, 2020