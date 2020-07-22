Priscilla Presley’s Statement Over Death of Grandson Benjamin Keough Sparks Support From Fans

Priscilla Presley issued a statement on Wednesday following the "devastating death" of her only grandson, Benjamin Keough, and fans are expressing their condolences across several social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. In her statement shared with social media, Presley wrote that the loss has been among some of her family's "darkest days," further adding how the "shock of losing Ben has been devastating."

"Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better," she wrote. "Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

Scroll down to see what her loving and supportive fans are saying in the wake of Keough's tragic death on Twitter. And if you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.