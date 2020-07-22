Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence Following 'Devastating Death' of Grandson Benjamin Keough

✖

On Wednesday, Priscilla Presley opened up about the passing of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. The 75-year-old actress shared her thoughts with fans in a Facebook post, saying: "These are some of the darkest days in my family's life."

Keough passed away on July 12 at his home in California, in an apparent suicide. The 27-year-old was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Priscilla and legendary singer Elvis Presley. After taking over a week to reflect, Priscilla addressed the devastating loss publicly for the first time on Wednesday. She wrote: "The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul."

"Each day I wake up I pray it will get better," she continued. "Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death."

"Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved," Priscilla concluded.

This story is developing.