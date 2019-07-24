Priscilla Presley’s Son, Lisa Marie’s Half-Brother, Navarone Garabaldi Reportedly Arrested for DUI

New details from an old case involving Lisa Marie Presley‘s half-brother are coming to light, as Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone Garibaldi, was arrested for DUI in 2009. RadarOnline reports that the 32-year-old, who is Lisa Marie Presley’s younger brother, was arrested Nov. 8, 2009 in Beverly Hills and charged with driving under the influence.

He was also charged with driving while having a .08% or higher blood alcohol level — he reportedly had a .13% BAC level at the time, according to court documents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A first-time offender, Garibaldi originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2010 per the report from RadarOnline, and the first charge was dismissed by the court. A judge found him guilty of the second offense after he pleaded no contest, and Garibaldi was sentenced to 36 months of probation and approved to complete a three-month alcohol and drug prevention program in Santa Cruz, California.

Garibaldi is the son of Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla and her longtime boyfriend Marco Garibaldi, whom she dated until 2006. Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973, although they separated in 1972. They have one child together: daughter Lisa Marie Presley, born in 1968.

Priscilla, 73, and Lisa Marie, 51, recently put their differences aside when Priscilla reportedly put her Los Angeles mansion up for sale to help Lisa Marie, who is locked in a custody battle with her estranged husband, Michael Lookwood, over their twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Arron Love. Priscilla listed her property for $3.6 million to lend a helping hand to Lisa Marie’s financial struggles, RadarOnline reported earlier this summer.

Lisa Marie and Lockwood’s married ended in 2016, with the former couple feuding over custody of their children ever since. For now, Harper and Finley are in Priscilla’s care.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them,” Priscilla told ET Online at the time. “They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

In June, Lisa Marie shared a rare photo with all four of her children: Harper and Finley, as well as her 30-year-old daughter Riley Keough and 26-year-old son Benjamin Keough, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough.

“Mama Lion with cubs,” Lisa Marie captioned the black and white photo on Twitter, adding several hearts, a lion emoji and a kissy face emoji.

Several of her social media followers said Benjamin bore a striking resemblance to grandfather Elvis; click here to see the photo.