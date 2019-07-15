Princess Charlotte’s Eagle Eyed Fans Spot Her With Beanie Baby Bag

The youngest members of the royal family recently had a fun-filled day out, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Harrison all stepping out to watch their dads, Prince William and Prince Harry, play polo, though Archie is probably too young to be attentively watching a sporting event.

The royal brothers took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, playing on opposing teams in a charity match raising funds for various organizations and honoring the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

While they weren’t watching their famous parents ride horses around a field, the cousins all got into various degrees of mischief, with George playing soccer with his sister and Louis making a break for the horses, only to be chased down by mom Kate Middleton.

At one point during the event, Charlotte got her hands on a polo mallet, waving it in the air and giving photographers the perfect opportunity to capture her white plush wristlet, which appears to be fashioned in the shape of a unicorn’s face with a red heart by one of its ears.

Naturally, royal fans approved of the 4-year-old’s whimsical accessory as well as her general antics at the match.

MY QUEEN 😏😂 #PrincessCharlotte pic.twitter.com/y9tQgnpGPa — THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE (@Cambridge_Fam) July 12, 2019

Aww Princess Charlotte with her cute little bag ☺️ pic.twitter.com/33lH945jww — Chez & Kate #LetYou (@CherylKate_News) July 14, 2019

Please, Charlotte can play polo too😎

She can do everything: polo, football, dance, run, play and be a Princess 👸 sh can do it everything 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/aqen1wcPeK — Isa (@Isaguor) July 11, 2019

Princess Charlotte: A future Lioness pic.twitter.com/2XnimGSGUh — Tea Time With The Cambridges (@TeaCambridges) July 10, 2019

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE IS SUCH A MOOD 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/cDrpNOsuVD — Lauren (@balfeheughlywed) July 10, 2019

In addition to practicing her polo swing, Charlotte also kicked around a soccer ball with her older brother, showing off her athletic prowess in a floral-print dress.

The siblings later took a break to eat lunch with Middleton and Prince Louis, with the royal siblings eating from a plastic container as Louis sat on his mom’s lap and George and Charlotte hung out in the back of a car and served two excellent moods to the photographers taking their photo.

Meghan Markle was also at the event in one of her first appearances with baby Archie, with the Duchess of Sussex holding her son as the duo took in the match.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo