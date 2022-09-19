Princess Charlotte Crying at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Has Social Media in Tears

The British royal family gathered on Monday to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest. Understandably, the event proved to be a very emotional affair for all of those who attended. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Princess Charlotte even appeared to get emotional at one point during the event, leading royal fans to Twitter to share their own thoughts about the solemn day.

The publication noted that Charlotte was seen exiting Westminster Abbey, where the Queen's funeral took place, on Monday. She appeared to wipe tears away from her eyes while surrounded by other family members including her mother, Kate Middleton, and older brother, Prince George. ET did note that Charlotte appeared to be in better spirits after this moment. But, it's clear that this was a hard day for many members of the royal family.

A heartbroken Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen crying at the funeral of her late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.



(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/YOTK3QS4KA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 19, 2022

On Twitter, royal fans couldn't help but shed their own tears over the young princess' emotional display. Read on to see what they're saying about the Queen's funeral and the royal family's responses to it.