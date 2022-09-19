Princess Charlotte Crying at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Has Social Media in Tears
The British royal family gathered on Monday to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest. Understandably, the event proved to be a very emotional affair for all of those who attended. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Princess Charlotte even appeared to get emotional at one point during the event, leading royal fans to Twitter to share their own thoughts about the solemn day.
The publication noted that Charlotte was seen exiting Westminster Abbey, where the Queen's funeral took place, on Monday. She appeared to wipe tears away from her eyes while surrounded by other family members including her mother, Kate Middleton, and older brother, Prince George. ET did note that Charlotte appeared to be in better spirits after this moment. But, it's clear that this was a hard day for many members of the royal family.
A heartbroken Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen crying at the funeral of her late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 19, 2022
(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/YOTK3QS4KA
On Twitter, royal fans couldn't help but shed their own tears over the young princess' emotional display. Read on to see what they're saying about the Queen's funeral and the royal family's responses to it.
Heartbreaking
the image of Princess Charlotte crying struck a chord with me. She’s just a young girl who lost her great-grandmother who loved horses just like she does— jennlea (@jennleacole) September 19, 2022
It's easy to forget that the young royals had their own, unique relationships with the late monarch. Princess Charlotte is mourning the loss of her great-grandmother.
In Tears
sobbing at the photos of princess charlotte crying— wren (@vanessaassugg) September 19, 2022
Monday proved to be a difficult day for many. The tears are flowing.
So Difficult
I can't imagine having to go through that with the world watching. Princess Charlotte was crying too! I think they're far to young to be there bless them— Sarah McMullen 🇬🇧 (@Sazy_M87) September 19, 2022
The young royal is not only mourning her family member, she's doing so in front of the whole world. This Twitter user can't imagine being in that situation.
Right There With You
It is ok to show your sadness sweet Princess Charlotte. Many of us were crying with you.— SerenaSure (@SerenaSure) September 19, 2022
Princess Charlotte joined the Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a car that rode behind Queen Elizabeth's procession on Monday. As other fans have mentioned, many around the world were watching all of the funeral events as they happened.
Emotional Day
The #queensfuneral stirred up quite a bit of emotion in me, more than I thought it would. Broke my heart seeing little Prince George and Princess Charlotte (especially seeing Charlotte crying ☹) The Queens Corgis/Horse at Windsor and the Piper at the very end of the committal— Leigh (@Geordie_Sakura) September 19, 2022
The world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth on Monday. She was 96 years old at the time of her death and was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Sad
Oh bless her Little heart, I feel really sad seeing Princess Charlotte crying x— thecraftersden (@thecraftersden1) September 19, 2022
Charlotte's emotional display tugged at many heartstrings. It was such a sad day.
Getting Teary-Eyed
Little princess Charlotte crying after the ceremony at Westminster 😢— Danielle Tait (@danielletait_) September 19, 2022
It's safe to say that Monday proved to be a rather emotional day. But, it just goes to show you how much Elizabeth's presence will be missed.