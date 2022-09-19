Prince William and Prince Harry Form United Front at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry were seen forming a united front at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, following many months of reported family division. According to PEOPLE, on Monday, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walked alongside one another as their grandmother's coffin was transported across the Palace of Westminster complex, in London, for her official state funeral. The pair were accompanied by many family members, including their father, King Charles, and William's eldest son, Prince George.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning royal monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 96 years old. Her death comes just under 18 months after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of more than 73 years. The Queen died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, which was purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Charles, her eldest son — and Harry's father — succeeds her as leader of the British monarchy.

The royal family follows Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it passes along Whitehall. pic.twitter.com/yTtYB3Tsjk — People (@people) September 19, 2022

Interestingly, during the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, many noticed that Harry didn't salute his grandmother's casket. According to Us Weekly, Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession, while many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are working members of the Royal Family any longer, and therefore they were expected to simply now their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.

Prince Harry, waslater spotted crying at a memorial for his grandmother. On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II's casket was taken from Buckingham Palace and transported to Westminster Hall in a procession that included a number of the Royal Family members, such as Harry, 38, and his brother William,40. Once inside Westminster, William and Harry were joined by their spouses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.

It was here, inside Westminster, that cameras captured Harry's tears, which he wiped away while paying tribute to his late grandmother, as published by ET Online. Other Royals present for the memorial include Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. The queen's casket lay in state at Westminster Abbey until the date of her official funeral, today, Monday, Sept. 19.