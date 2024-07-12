Princess Anne Returns to Royal Duties After Hospitalization

Princess Anne is back to her royal duties after being hospitalized late last month. The Princess Royal, 73, who suffered a concussion and minor injuries in a horse-related incident, marked her return to the spotlight on Friday, July 12, making an appearance at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

Princess Anne told Helena Vega Lozano, chair of RDA UK, that she "can't remember a single thing" about the incident that led to her hospitalization, according to the Daily Mail. It's believed that the royal suffered an impact from a horse's head or legs.

(Photo: Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College on July 12, 2024, in Gloucester, England. - Getty Images)

On June 24, Buckingham Palace announced that the younger sister of King Charles III was hospitalized following an "incident" at Gatcombe Park on June 23. "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

The statement continued, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, told reporters outside the hospital that his bride was "recovering well" and that progress was "slow but sure." He continued, "We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

(Photo: Princess Anne, visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College on July 12, 2024, in Gloucester, England. The RDA is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. Her Royal Highness has been the Patron of the RDA since November 1971 and assumed the role of President in March 1986. - Cameron Smith / Getty Images)

Princess Anne was released from the hospital on June 28 and has since been recovering at her country home in Gloucestershire with rehabilitation support. "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay," Laurence wrote in a statement at the time.

The royal is an accomplished equestrian, competing in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. Anne also rode horseback last month during Trooping the Colour to celebrate King Charles' birthday, navigating the parade through London on her horse. She will return gradually to her royal duties amid her recovery, having been forced to postpone the engagements that were planned while she was hospitalized, including a trip to Canada.

Princess Anne also missed attending the state dinner in honor of the emperor of Japan that was held on June 25. "On doctors' advice, Her Royal Highness's engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said ahead of the dinner. "The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow."