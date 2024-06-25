Princess Anne Suffers Head Injury, Hospitalized

King Charles III's sister was taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion in an accident.

Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, has been hospitalized after sustaining minor injuries and a concussion in an incident at her home Sunday evening, according to Buckingham Palace.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Monday, June 24. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

The statement continued, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Anne, 73, was reportedly walking near horses in her Gatcombe Park estate, in Gloucestershire, western England, when the accident occurred, a royal source told CNN. The exact incident has not been confirmed, but the royal's medical team did say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

Anne is a practiced equestrian, competing in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. She also rode horseback earlier this month during Trooping the Colour to celebrate King Charles' birthday, navigating the parade through London on her horse.

After Anne's accident, emergency services descended upon the estate, and the royal was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for tests, treatment and observation after receiving treatment at the scene. Her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were at the estate at the time of the accident and she was accompanied to the hospital by her husband.

(Photo: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A royal spokesperson told PEOPLE Monday that the royal is "recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation." The princess is expected to be able to return home this week.

Her upcoming royal engagements for the week ahead have been postponed, however, and she will not be attending the state dinner in honor of the emperor of Japan on June 25. "On doctors' advice, Her Royal Highness's engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," the Buckingham Palace spokesperson continued. "The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow." Princess Anne's planned visit to Canada this week will also not move forward, as per her doctor.