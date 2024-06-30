Princess Anne Returns Home After Hospitalization

One member of the Royal Family has some positive health news this week, returning home after a short stay in the hospital. According to Us Weekly, Princess Anne has returned home after treatment for "minor injuries and concussion" on June 23.

BBC and Sky News confirmed the report that the Royal sibling was discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol and returned to her home in Gatcombe Park. "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay," her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, wrote in a statement.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Princess Anne's return and confirmed she won't be returning to her Royal duties until given the all-clear by doctors. The palace also announced she was airlifted to the hospital the day before, noting her injuries but keeping details private.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the statement read, confirming King Charles was "closely informed" of her status. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

King Charles also joined the other royals in sending their "fondest love" and "well-wishes" to the ailing princess. Her husband updated her condition on June 25, confirming things were moving positively.

"She is recovering well, thank you. She's doing fine, slow but sure," Laurence told reporters outside the hospital. "We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

Amid her hospitalization, Anne was forced to cancel a few high-profile events. This includes the U.K. state visit of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, and a visit to Canada. "Her Royal Highness's engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," the palace confirmed. "The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow."