Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Officials Say Blaze Is Now Reportedly Under Control

The fire that devastated parts of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, has been deemed under control by authorities on the scene. According to CNN, Paris police released confirmation that the fire at the historic site is now beaten back after burning for hours and causing shocking damage to the iconic structure.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised those who battled the fire at the scene.

“Thanks to their bravery, the worst has been avoided,” the president said, alluding to the efforts that led to the main structure and its iconic bell towers being saved from the blaze.

A priest at the cathedral also added that many of the rare art pieces and religious relics were saved at the location. This includes what is allegedly the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ, his crown of thorns, and the nails used to

The iconic spire and rose colored medieval windows were reportedly not as lucky, with both being destroyed while firefighters battled the blaze. Many people witnessed the spire fall live due to the news coverage of the fire, watching as it slowly leaned to one side and fell off.

Archbishop Michel Christian Alain Aupetit spoke to CNN about the blaze and what the show of support has meant throughout Monday. He noted how the ripples from the fire seem to spread beyond Paris.

“I received a supportive message from the chief rabbi of Paris. Everyone is writing in to share their feelings,” the archbishop told the outlet. “This goes beyond Paris. People are reacting worldwide.”

Many did share their thoughts about the fire online, with both former President Barack Obama and President Trump showing their support and giving their thoughts to authorities in Paris.

“Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can,” Obama wrote on Twitter. He also posted a photo of his family visiting the site during a visit to Paris while president.

Trump on the other hand noted that something had to be done quickly, questioning if flying water tankers would’ve helped quell the place faster. French authorities rebuked this idea and noted that soaking it from above would cause more damage.

He later called the destruction caused by the blaze a “terrible sight to behold.”

“That is beyond countries, that’s beyond anything. That’s a part of our growing up, it’s a part of culture. It’s a part of our lives,” Trump said while speaking to reporters later on Monday.

As it stands, the fire is being called an accident stemming from the ongoing construction work on the historic building. Scaffolding is visible in most footage of the blaze.